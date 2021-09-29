Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $298,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 54.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after buying an additional 984,781 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1,180.8% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 946,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,104,000 after buying an additional 872,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 49.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,732,000 after acquiring an additional 786,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $125.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average of $121.55. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

