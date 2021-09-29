Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 671,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after buying an additional 417,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWS opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

