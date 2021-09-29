Bard Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Research Solutions by 40.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Research Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 2,623.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 58,014 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in Research Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSSS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price target for the company.

Shares of RSSS stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a PE ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50.

In related news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $40,084.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,561,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,189 shares of company stock valued at $788,750. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

