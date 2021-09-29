Bard Associates Inc. Purchases 19,520 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 190.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Barings BDC worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 22.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 411,066 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBDC opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $527.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

