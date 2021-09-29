Barings LLC Buys 1,340 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX opened at $249.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $224.93 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

