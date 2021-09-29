Barings LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Barings LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,729,162,000 after acquiring an additional 407,686 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $589.31 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $615.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $552.54 and its 200-day moving average is $528.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $620.51.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

