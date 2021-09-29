Barings LLC Makes New Investment in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $990,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIDI stock opened at 8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.70. DiDi Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 7.16 and a fifty-two week high of 18.01.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

