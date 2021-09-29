Barings LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 329,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,766,000 after acquiring an additional 142,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $430.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.