Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,724,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 482,605 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.85% of SLM worth $182,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.