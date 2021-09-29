Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $131.84 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,690,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $131,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXS. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,429,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 16.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after purchasing an additional 102,007 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

AXS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

