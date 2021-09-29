Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $251.80 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848,552 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $251,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,284,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,734,000 after acquiring an additional 324,239 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.62. 515,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,718,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04. The company has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

