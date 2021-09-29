Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $555.46 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,328 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.50% of Deere & Company worth $555,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.05.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $352.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,565. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.86. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $215.02 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

