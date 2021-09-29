Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $692.12 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,812,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,444 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 2.2% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $692,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.84. 31,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,968. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.56 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.