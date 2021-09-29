Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 462,448 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583,711 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 462,448 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.33% of American Express worth $426,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.27. 95,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average is $159.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

