Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,427,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 81,681 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $500,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $5,100,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.39. 468,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,030,008. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $92.27. The company has a market cap of $250.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,876 shares of company stock valued at $48,248,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

