Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.73 ($94.98).

ETR BAS opened at €64.81 ($76.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €65.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

