BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.55. The stock had a trading volume of 235,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,677. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $219.20 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total transaction of $107,510.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,046 shares of company stock valued at $79,255,485. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after acquiring an additional 522,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after purchasing an additional 428,521 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 104,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter worth approximately $32,116,000. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

