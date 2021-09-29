Benchmark Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $493.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $448.00 to $493.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $583.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $615.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $552.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

