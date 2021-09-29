BidiPass (BDP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 38.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $154,670.14 and approximately $33.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00120027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00176275 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

