Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.20

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.20 and traded as high as C$10.05. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 89,282 shares.

BDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 27th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 target price (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$531.05 million and a PE ratio of 9.99.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

