Bitball Treasure Hits Market Capitalization of $16.46 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.57 or 0.00087377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $16.46 million and $287,817.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

