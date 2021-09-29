Bitcloud Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $127,348.46 and $48.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,401.91 or 0.99998625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00085550 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.11 or 0.00787959 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.99 or 0.00367873 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.45 or 0.00234550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002212 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001581 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,546,815 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

