BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Down 17.9% This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $13,933.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00249788 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00120865 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00155819 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

