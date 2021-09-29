Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0068

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $70,745.98 and $11.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00402184 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,428,575 coins and its circulating supply is 10,428,571 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.