Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.97

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.97 and last traded at $70.29, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Black Knight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 35.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Black Knight by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after acquiring an additional 45,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Black Knight by 20.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.