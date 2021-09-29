Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Blackbaud reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,789.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 14.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 100,728.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 178.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.