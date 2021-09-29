BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Nita C. White-Ivy Sells 8,029 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 8,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $81,012.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BB opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 751.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in BlackBerry by 74.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

