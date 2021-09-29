BlackRock Inc. Acquires 50,281 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of ITT worth $683,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ITT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ITT by 41.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 117.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

