BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,861 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.21% of People’s United Financial worth $601,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

PBCT opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

