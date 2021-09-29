BlackRock Inc. Has $686.24 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,224 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.46% of Guardant Health worth $686,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.