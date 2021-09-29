BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160,092 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.03% of Janus Henderson Group worth $671,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 195.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,513,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,753,000 after purchasing an additional 215,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

NYSE JHG opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

