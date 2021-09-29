BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,154,483 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 27.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,125,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,154,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TopBuild worth $618,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in TopBuild by 436.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $46,445,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TopBuild by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $20,162,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $18,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $209.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.50 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.90 and a 200-day moving average of $208.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.