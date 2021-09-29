BlackRock Inc. Sells 627,901 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,751,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CIT Group worth $606,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 365.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 270,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,400,000 after acquiring an additional 102,868 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 81.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.