Blair William & Co. IL Has $26.20 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,190 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $26,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $60,543,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 314,406 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.36.

PXD opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 125.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 368.29%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

