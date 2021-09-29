Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.33% of Paylocity worth $34,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY opened at $278.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 223.17 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $298.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.31.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

