Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,704 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $21,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $410.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.01 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,081 shares of company stock worth $1,484,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

