Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $18,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,657,000 after acquiring an additional 274,438 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,638,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,054,000 after acquiring an additional 405,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,246,000 after acquiring an additional 162,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,789,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

OMC opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

