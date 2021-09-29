Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,445 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $28,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

