Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Price Up 11.9% This Week (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $128.92 million and $89,889.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for $3.39 or 0.00008001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00055769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00121781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

