Bluzelle (BLZ) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $61.04 million and $9.59 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00120027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00176275 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,387,600 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.