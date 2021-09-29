BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.50.

Shares of TSE VET traded up C$1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.78. 4,347,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,656. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.84 and a 12 month high of C$12.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

