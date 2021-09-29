BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.27.

ARX traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,418,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.66 and a 1 year high of C$11.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.98. The company has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.28.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

