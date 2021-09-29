BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) Announces GBX 1.29 Dividend

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BMO UK High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.35) on Wednesday. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 74.20 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.94 million and a PE ratio of 3.72.

Get BMO UK High Income Trust alerts:

About BMO UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.