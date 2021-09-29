BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) Announces GBX 1.29 Dividend

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BMO UK High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.35) on Wednesday. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 74.20 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.94 million and a PE ratio of 3.72.
About BMO UK High Income Trust
