BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 4,171 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of COLB opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

