BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

