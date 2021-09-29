BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Glaukos by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Glaukos by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period.

Get Glaukos alerts:

NYSE GKOS opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.