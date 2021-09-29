BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

SHAK opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.40 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.49 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

