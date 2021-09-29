BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.45 Million Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Matson worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 452,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 153.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 210.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Matson by 211.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $389,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,783. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MATX stock opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

