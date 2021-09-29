BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,589 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 265,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

