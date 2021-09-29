BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 327.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 92,745 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 158,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of AMKR opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,424,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $143,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,538 over the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.